Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The participation of Team Nigeria in the Tokyo Japan 2020 Olympics received a major boost yesterday with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and Kisarazu City, Japan, for a pretournament camping.

Speaking shortly after signing the MoU, Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, announced that the development tallies with the new direction of early preparation for tournaments.

“About three weeks ago, Nigeria started, in earnest, its Olympics preparations. We had waited for the completion of the Doha Athletics Championship before starting officially our preparations. We have less than nine months and where the pre-games camping will take place is critical to our preparations for Tokyo 2020.

“I’m glad that we are able to follow up on initiatives of previous ministers and ambassadors who have acted rightly on behalf of this country,” he noted.

The minister equally expressed gratitude to the Mayor of Kisarazu City, Yoshikuni Watanabe, for keeping faith with the proposal initiated under the previous administration, assuring that Nigeria with the rest of the world looks forward to Tokyo 2020.