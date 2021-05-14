The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria preparations towards a podium success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

According to the roadmap unveiled by the Permanent Secretary Mr Nebeolisa Anako, the final stage of local camping will commence from May-15th- July 23rd in Bayelsa, Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt. Track and Field National Olympics Trials takes place June 17- 19th, African Athletics Championship from June 22- 26th, 2021.

The last phase of the camping will be in Kisarazu from July 3- 23rd, while the 1st batch of athletes will enter the Games Village from August 8th.

Nigeria will present about 80 athletes in 10 Sports at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Wrestling, Judo, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, Badminton, Men and Women Basketball are some of the events Nigeria has qualified. Others are Track and Field, Weightlifting as well as Rowing, Canoeing and Sailing.

Nigeria decided to narrow down her participation to sports where she has competitive advantage in winning medals.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has repeatedly maintained that Team Nigeria will improve on her performance of the last two Olympics, where she won only two bronze medals in Football and Track and Field respectively.