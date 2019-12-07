Joe Apu

Serbia Basketball Federation president, Predrag Danilovic, is excited about his country serving as hosts of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament for Women but insists that he does not expect an easy ride.

The Serbia women will go up against two-time defending AfroBasket champions Nigeria, World No. 1 USA and Mozambique. The USA, as Women’s World Cup winners, already have a spot in the Olympics secured. The other two countries that finish highest in the Belgrade OQT will advance to Tokyo as well.

“We could have gotten tougher groups,” Danilovic said. “Certainly everyone’s biggest goal is to participate in the Olympics. It will not be easy, I hope for the qualification of the Olympic Games for both women and men.”

Marina Maljkovic, the coach of Serbia, said of playing at home: “It gives us extra motivation and strength, and it elevates my basketball players and me to the highest level of responsibility to show ourselves in the best possible light and secure placement in the Tokyo Olympics.

“The importance of this competition is huge because everyone wants to be in Tokyo.”