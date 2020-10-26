Torches for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games are to be put on public display in what organizers have called “a wonderful opportunity to see these valuable items up close”.

A touring exhibition is set to begin on November 2nd at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) office.

The torches can be seen in the Olympics and Paralympics Flags exhibition.

They will remain on display until November 10th before beginning a tour of the 62 municipalities of Tokyo.

The exhibition is set to open each day from 9.30 am to 6.15 pm local time and will include an example of the torches used for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“Visitors will not be permitted to handle the torches,” Tokyo 2020 said.

Those attending the exhibition have been asked for their cooperation “with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure safety”.

Tokyo 2020 added “infection control measures will be in place at each venue based on the TMG’s roadmap to overcoming COVID-19”.

Organisers plan for the tour to last until July 3rd.

The final exhibition will be at the Shinjuku Sports Center but they have warned the scheduled exhibition “may be suspended in the future depending on the novel coronavirus situation”.

The original flame has been displayed in a safety lamp at the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo since the beginning of September.

It had been kindled from the rays of the sun at Ancient Olympia in March.

Organisers plan for the Torch Relay to begin on March 25th next year at the J-Village in Fukushima.

Some 10,000 runners are expected to carry the flame across Japan as it makes its way to Tokyo for the Olympic Opening Ceremony on July 23 2021.

The Games have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.