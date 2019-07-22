Tokyo 2020 has unveiled the official uniforms that will be worn by the more than 110,000 “Field Cast” staff and volunteers and “City Cast” volunteers during next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It is hoped the uniforms will help create a sense of pride and unity among staff and volunteers.

The “Field Cast” uniform incorporates subtly overlapping shades of the motifs and colours featuring in the core graphics used by Tokyo 2020 to create a “consistent look and feel” at venues and events.

These are overlaid by a light rendering of the Tokyo 2020 emblem itself on a “refreshing” background hue, producing a “dignified and graceful” design representative of the Games.

The uniforms are designed to suit all ages, genders and nationalities, to be easily recognisable and to harmonise with the decor of competition venues.

The “City Cast” uniform, meanwhile, is said to express affinity with the host city through striking deployment of the chequered Tokyo 2020 emblem.

It is claimed its dark blue and white patterns will allow the “City Cast” volunteers to be easily identified on Tokyo’s streets by tourists, visitors and residents.

The uniform features similar colours to those used in the “Field Cast” uniform in a bid to emphasise the unity between Games staff and volunteers and city volunteers.