The President of the Nigeria Olympics Committee, Habu Gumel has described the new date announced on Monday by the International Olympics Committee for the 2020 Games in Tokyo as a silver lining across a gloomy sky, as the world continues its battle against Coronavirus pandemic.

The NOC top-shot said the July 23-August 8, 2021 date announced by IOC will give athletes, coaches, investors and governments a new sense of purpose, as they continue their preparation.

To this end, NOC said it was imperative for the body to update Nigerians about the games, which would still be known as Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“We are all aware that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, officially known as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a new date announced.”

Speaking further, Gumel who doubles as the treasurer of the Association of National Olympics Committees of Africa (ANOCA) said: “The IOC is aware that all Olympics Movement stakeholders and the athletes face significant challenges in securing the final qualification places for the Tokyo Games. Even in some countries, athletes are finding it difficult to continue their regular training schedules, but the IOC has reassured that all the athletes will have their time for the qualification window as new dates will be made available very soon so as to give clarity to all the actions.”

He reiterated the commitment of the IOC to the delivery of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The IOC member expressed confidence that with the measures being taken by various authorities around the world, the COVID-19 virus would soon be curtailed.