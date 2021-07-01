The Technical crew of the D’Tigers says that many of the young players invited to the camp for the Olympics preparation will benefit from the older players in the team.

The head coach, Mike Brown revealed that some of the younger players might not be on the trip to Japan .

Brown said it is essential to integrate the next generation of Nigerian players into the team.

“Many of them have not been in the camp of this nature trying out for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with NBA players and other professional players playing overseas”.

He commended the duo of Elijah Olaniyi and Michael Adewunmi for their maturity.

“Their athleticism, size and maturity are worthy of note despite still being in the college.

“They are holding their own and it’s fun to see them grow every single day that they are out on the floor,” Brown said.

