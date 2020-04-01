With the postponement of the Olympics by 16 months to 2021, some international sporting bodies have decided to compensate their members with additional participations for the Olympics from different regions and Nigerian Rugby is a beneficiary of such.

According to a confidential source from the World Rugby, the mother governing body of Rugby, the Olympic qualifying teams had been increased from 24 teams to 36, with a random additional qualification of some countries from the regions.

Each of the five regions were given two extra teams and three was given to the host region as a palliative for a disrupted 2020 Rugby season caused by the world wide Covid-19 epidemics currently ravaging the whole world.

Nigeria thus benefited from this wild card and would be featuring a 7’s Rugby Team at the highest sporting championship based on its superb performances in the regional championship in the 2019 Rugby season.