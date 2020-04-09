Assistant coach of Nigeria’s women basketball national team, Peter Ahmedu has stated that the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics initially slated for 2020 and now 2021 will have the D’Tigress benefitting, as this will help ensure the team gets better with more time in their hands and opportunities to scout for more players.

Ahmedu speaking in a chat with www brila.net said the team would no doubt have hoped to build on its form that saw them through qualifying but that the expansion of time had handed the players and interested players too more time to stake a claim for consideration to the national team.

“We hope that with the expansion of time and date, that will also give us more rooms to have training programmes, scout and get more Nigerian players into the team that people haven’t seen before. Whatever issue might be on ground, we should give God the glory, God knows better.”