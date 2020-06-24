JERA and Tokyo Gas will co-host the Japan LNG and Gas Virtual Summit, slated for July 8 and JERA this year.

The convening platform for the global industry will be opened with a keynote address from Takeshi Soda, Director, Oil & Gas Division, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Institute of Energy Economics (IEEJ).

As the world’s largest LNG importer, Japan depends on fuel for 40 per cent of its electric power generation. Tokyo Gas recently announced its intentions to maintain LNG purchasing levels, as well as their overseas investment plan in infrastructure projects whereas key opportunities continue to exist for collaboration within the industry.

According to the conference producer of the Japan LNG & Gas Virtual Summit, Nina Febo, the summit was slated following a renewed interest by regional communities to hold the event in spite of the lockdown.

“We’re seeing a renewed appetite from the regional community to reconnect following a period of lockdown and restrictions. Key Japanese players are ready to start reconnecting with peers locally and regionally.

The regional piece is really interesting in part due to South East Asia being a key region for the re-sale of LNG and future trading activities, but also due to the wider opportunities within lower carbon energy resources.”