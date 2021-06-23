Nigeria stand a good chance to pick Olympics ticket in the women’s 4x100m relay after their improved performance on Sunday at the just-concluded National Olympic Trials at the Yabatech Sports Complex, Lagos.

Blessing Okagbare who ran the anchor leg, led Rosemary Chukwuma, Favour Ofili and Grace Nwokocha to win the women’s 4x100m in a time of 42.98 seconds improving their rankings from 16th to 15th.

They overtook Brazil who had a time of 43.04 seconds to place 15th on the Top list before Nigeria leapfrogged them in the 15th position.

However, to ensure that no other country better their performance, Athletics Federation of Nigeria is leaving no stone unturned as the country’s women’s 4x100m team has another opportunity to better their 42.98 seconds performance and seal the qualification ticket when Lagos Open Athletics Championship commence on Thursday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium