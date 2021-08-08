Brazil’s men’s football team defended their Olympic title at Tokyo 2020 with a 2-1 win over Spain after extra time.

Substitute Malcom netted the all important winner in the 108th minute as the reigning champions made it two gold medals in five years.

Brazil’s men’s football team had never won the Olympic gold medal prior to the Rio Games, but have now triumphed at back-to-back Games.

Everton striker Richarlison was given the chance to put Brazil in front from the penalty spot in the 37th minute after VAR adjudged Spain keeper Unai Simon to have fouled Matheus Cunha when coming to punch the ball.

But the Toffees forward wasted the spot kick as he ballooned it well over the top in a horror moment for the 24-year-old.

Cunha did eventually give the defending champions the lead in the final stages of the first half after a high ball dropped kindly for him in the box and he swept it into the bottom corner.

And the winners from Rio 2016 should have doubled their lead shortly after half time when Richarlison smartly sat defender Oscar Gil down and looked to finish things off, but Simon made himself big and got enough on the shot to deflect it onto the woodwork.

The Brazilians were then made to pay when Spain responded seven minutes later with a sensational goal.

