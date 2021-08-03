NIGERIAN wrestler Blessing Oborududu has won the first silver medal for Nigeria in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Oborududu lost to her opponent Tamyra Mensah of the United States 4-1 in the final of the women’s freestyle 68kg on Tuesday (today).

Oborududu is the first Nigerian wrestler ever to win a silver medal at the Games.

Oborududu, who is also the first-ever Nigerian to win an Olympics medal in wrestling, qualified for the final after defeating Mongolia’s Soronzonboldyn Battsetseg 7-2 in the semi-finals.

She had earlier defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Meerim Zhumanazarova 3-2 in the quarter-finals, after seeing off Azerbaijan’s Elis Manolova in the Round of 16.

