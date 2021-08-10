By Emma Jemegah

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare has declared that Nigeria’s participation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games the best in the last 13 years.

The minister, in a release he personally signed, who accepted responsibility for the lapses recorded at the games, said the medal outcome at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as Nigeria’s best result in the last 13 years.

“ Nigeria succeeded with two medals – a silver in wrestling and a bronze in long jump. Their performances were inspiring for they affirmed we can and should compete at the highest levels across the full range of sports events. But we must also put things in perspective. The medal outcome at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as Nigeria’s best result in the last 13 years.

“ Moreover, Team Nigeria did their nation proud. Many of them reached the finals of their respective sports and, competing with all they had, were in contention for medals until the final moment. Any one who saw their efforts would have nothing but the utmost respect for them, their coaches and all the technical staff that made Tokyo possible.

“ Nigeria had five Olympic finalists in 100 meters Hurdles Women, Short Put, Long jump, Wrestling and 100 meters men. Team Nigeria broke the 13-year-old jinx of no medal in Long jump and 25 years of no finalist in the men’s 100 meters and secured a medal in wrestling for the very first time. Overall, our performance was good and more importantly it is headed in the right direction,” the minister said.

Dare thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his unrelenting support for sports and youth development and “indeed for the opportunity to serve and lead our participation at these games. Team Nigeria placed 74th position on the final Olympic medal table among 205 participating countries, despite our small contingent to the games. We were 8th among 52 African countries that participated. Team Nigeria excelled in many areas that engender hope for greater success in the future.”

The minister lamented that the disqualification of 10 Team Nigeria athletes for missing their mandatory Out of Competition Test, OTC no doubt affected the country’s plan but revealed he mobilized to mount a vigorous appeal process with Athletics Integrity Unit, AIU and had the team members complete the tests.

“ The adverse decision was painful to accept. We had prepared carefully and eagerly for the Olympics with the expectation that each person, federation, coach and athlete would also complete the necessary preparations required of them. As minister, I ensured that all necessary approvals were done so that all requisite tests and exams could be timely completed. For me this unfortunate incident is most painful because these athletes had prepared long and hard and also in view of the challenging circumstances due to COVID-19.

“I had to depend and expect that each person in the long and often technical chain will perform their role expeditiously and with precision. Unfortunately, somewhere along the line someone failed in their responsibility and as minister I bear the responsibility and brunt of criticsm. But that is not enough. I must move to ensure that Nigeria never experiences another such moment. I have ordered a full investigation that will not only uncover what happened, but will also, recommend a process where such lapses can never occur in the future and initiate leveraging compliance monitoring technology to guardrail this.”

He added that the rancour and confusion some people seem intent on sowing were terribly out of place given the impressive performance of the team and good spirit with which they performed.

“ I have personally apologized to the affected athletes. And now, I personally apologize to all Nigerians for this ineligibility episode. The AFN has also taken responsibility and apologized to the athletes and to Nigerians.

“Already, a new Medical and Anti-Doping Commission has been set up to establish a fool proof system of testing and ensure Nigeria exits the A Categorization by WADA.”

Apparently referring to the controversy over the Puma kits, the minister explained that the production of general wears for Team Nigeria is always the responsibility of the Ministry of Youth and Sport Development. Procurement for the Competition Wear is the responsibility of the respective federations because of the fact that each sport requires specialized outfits. Boxing, Wrestling, Athletics and each of the federations need different gears. The Ministry provides budgetary support to the federations.

“Before any federation, which is a component of Team Nigeria, however wears any brand, it must refer to the Ministry and the NOC for clearance and approval. The Ministry and NOC must be fully aware of the contract details by the Federation to protect the rights and freedoms of the athletes and ensure Nigeria’s interests are protected. In this situation, the ministry wishes to state that the contractual arrangement between AFN and Puma prior to the Olympic Games has generated a lot of controversy between the former President of the Federation and the former Board members. Suffice it to say that the ministry was not part of the agreement. The video on the issue was an attempt to create a media frenzy to embarrass Nigeria.

“ I have demanded a proper investigation into this matter. Such an inquiry will unearth the truth about how some people tried to sabotage Nigeria’s participation and undermine the country and our Olympic athletes.

