SIFAX Group, one of Nigeria’s leading business conglomerates with interest in Maritime, Aviation, Haulage & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Hospitality and Finance, has provided financial support to aid the preparations of two Nigerian athletes competing at the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics.

The athletes are table tennis stars, 7-time Olympian, Olufunke Oshonaike and Aruna Quadri. The sum of $10,000 was given to each of them as support funds.

The support was provided under the #AdoptAnAthlete programme, an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Youth & Sports Development to canvass support from the private sector for athletes representing the country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The financial support will cater to the athletes’ preparations for the Olympics including medical expenses, hiring of personal trainer, dieting and other related needs.

Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group, commended Mr. Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development for the initiative, describing it as an avenue to further encourage athletes to give their best at the global event.

