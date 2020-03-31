The Tokyo 2020 Olympics pushed forward a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, only after Olympics officials and Japanese organisers bowed to widespread pressure, will now open July 23, 2021.

The Olympic Games had been scheduled to run from July 24 to August 9 this year, but the relentless spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to them being postponed by the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC made the announcement last Tuesday while also saying the games would take place no later than summer 2021, with some claiming in recent days they may go ahead in spring 2021.

However, several media outlets have named the dates, including nikkei.com, which said:

“The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the government, Tokyo, and the Organising Committee set a new date for the Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed due to the spread of the new coronavirus worldwide on July 30, 2021, From July 23 to August 8, the policy has been confirmed.”

The IOC has yet to make an official announcement.

The Kyodo news agency said the IOC and Tokyo 2020 organisers were speaking on Monday to discuss the schedule with July 23 under consideration as the opening day.

“The International Olympic Committee and the organising committee of the Tokyo Games will hold a teleconference, on Monday, to discuss the new schedule, following the postponement of the games, sources close to the matter said.

“The games’ organisers and the IOC will consider selecting July 23, 2021 as the opening day of the Tokyo Olympics, sources said.

“The Olympics, which had been scheduled to take place from July 24

this year, were postponed for about a year, on Tuesday, due to the new

coronavirus pandemic.

“Recent Olympics have been held over a 17-day stretch, with the

opening ceremony on a Friday and wrapping up on the third Sunday. For

those reasons, a time frame from July 23, 2021 to August 8 has emerged

as a strong candidate, according to a source.”