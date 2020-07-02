Tokyo stocks advanced on Thursday morning, following a positive lead from Wall Street overnight as U.S. manufacturing activity rebounding to its highest level in more than a year helped sentiment, along with hopes for a new COVID-19 vaccine amid resurgent cases in the U.S. and elsewhere.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 144.50 points, or 0.65 per cent, from Wednesday to 22,266.23.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 11.79 points, or 0.77 per cent, at 1,550.40.

Air transportation, marine transportation and transportation equipment issues led notable gainers by the morning break. (Xinhua/NAN)