Colgate-Palmolive Company makers of “Colgate” and Tolaram Group Inc. have entered into a strategic joint venture and long-term partnership to bring innovative oral care, personal care and home care products to consumers across Nigeria.

The partnership further strengthens Colgate’s presence in Africa’s largest economy and continues to cement Tolaram Group’s position as one of the leading and most diversified consumer brand builders in the country.

The joint venture consists of an investment by Colgate in Tolaram’s market-leading Hypo bleach business, as well as Colgate’s world-leading oral care, personal care and home care brands. Operationally, the joint venture will leverage Tolaram’s significant local manufacturing presence, marketing expertise and distribution strength with Colgate’s product formulations and R&D capabilities. “Colgate is proud to partner with Tolaram to increase its investment in Nigeria. We see many bright opportunities ahead for this new venture and for consumers in this vibrant and growing market.” said John Hazlin, President Africa Eurasia for the Colgate-Palmolive Company.