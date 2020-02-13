Doris Obinna

In a bid to further promote sustainable hygiene practices while increasing the knowledge of the masses as regards germs and diseases lurking around the environment, hypo bleach in Nigeria recently organised a public sensitisation program on the spread of coronavirus at the major Abattoir Market in Lagos State.

The public sensitization programme, which held in Agege Abattoir market was aim to create awareness of the coronavirus outbreak. The hypo team urged the butchers, marketers as well as the public to ensure to always keep their spaces clean to ward off all germs, which the ordinary eyes cannot accurately detect.

The meat dealers were urged not only to keep their equipment clean but also to take the extra pain to keep them effectively disinfected for the greater good of the society.

Leader, first Abattoir Youth Butchers Association, Lagos State, Mr. Sudan Omotayo Ishola, Alhaja Risikat Salau, Iya Oloja General- Ojokoro LCDA as well as other executive members of the Agege market committee were all present as they encouraged the traders and the public to join the exercise.

Speaking on the importance of the sensitization, the Brand Manager, Hypo Bleach, Omotunde Bamigbaiye, said, “as a brand, which solely promotes hygiene and germ free environment, we consider it highly imperative to intensify our efforts during this period by carrying out this public hygiene sensitization programme to further enlighten the public about potential dangers associated with unclean environment, germs infested food, communicable diseases lurking around, and how they can stay protected by taking deliberate precautionary measures.

“It is no surprise to realize that a lot of Nigerians are still oblivious of happenings around us and on the global community; such as Lassa fever and the fast spreading coronavirus outbreak which has been occupying the global media scene from the beginning of the year till date.”

“Coronavirus has been reported to have killed at least 213 people in China following an outbreak in the central city of Wuhan, forcing a government lockdown in almost 20 cities that, in effect, has quarantined an estimated 56 million people,” Bamigbaiye added.

According to her, although no known case has been detected in Nigeria yet, “however, the need to be conscious and maintain a clean, germ-free environment cannot be over-emphasized. Food safety practice also remains another important factor to adhere to; sick animals and animals which may have died of disease should not be consumed or put up for sale to unsuspecting consumers.”

The leader, first Abattoir Youth Butchers Association, Lagos state, Mr. Sudan Ishola, who was also the host said, “on behalf of the Association, I wish to appreciate Tolaram Enterprise -Makers of Hypo Bleach, for choosing to carry out this hygiene sensitization exercise at Agege Abattoir, which happens to be the largest in state that supplies meat to other major markets”