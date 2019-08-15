In a bid to promote a healthy drink among children, Tolaram Group has made its entrance into the fruit drink market with the launch of “GoodLife Magik” fruit drink.

GoodLife Magikis is a healthy fruit drink riding on the three unique selling propositions of “healthy, nutritious and great taste.”

The fruit drink, according to the manufacturer, is targeted at children who require all the beneficial nutrients they can get, to grow and function optimally. The brand, which comes in three variants: orange, watermelon and mango, is fortified with key nutrients, such as Vitamin C and glucose that improve immunity and give energy. The new product offers a great natural taste and comes in unique and attractive packaging.

The President, Nutrition Society of Nigeria, Dr. Bartholomew Brai, said: “We are excited to be a part of the launch of the GoodLife Magik, which has come with the proposition of healthy nutrition for Nigerians.

“Nutrition Society of Nigeria has always been in support of the Tolaram group brands not because of their market dominance but because they have consistently demonstrated interest towards the promotion of health.

“We are always happy and open to support any brand that promises to promote healthy nutrition, which is what the society largely stands for.”

Also, wife of the governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, who was the special guest, commended the group for its unflinching marketing efforts in putting smiles on the faces of Nigerians through the introduction of numerous brands, which have, over the years, expanded so large and are actively topping the charts in their respective categories.

Said he: “I doubt there is hardly anyone in this hall, who has never consumed the Indomie brand, because it is an evidence of a brand’s success.

“It must also be mentioned that the Tolaram Group’s marketing doggedness and product innovation culture is quite admirable and strong, hence, I am confident that this latest addition – GoodLife Magik fruit drink – will also grow big and perform well in the Nigerian market just like the rest of the brands from the group ” Bamidele said.

In his opening speech, Managing Director, Tolaram Group, Harkishin Aswani, assured Nigerians of maintaining the reputation of unwavering quality, which the group has established over the years.

“TolaramGroup is one of the largest manufacturers in Nigeria and the group has consistently produced strong household brands keeping in mind the consumers’ needs. Keeping the same philosophy of being consumer centric, we hope that this new addition to the group will create another success story.”

He, however, appealed to everyone present to continue supporting the group as it grows, while assuring Nigerians of the commitment towards creating another Nigerian success story with the GoodLife Magik fruit drink brand.