Ayangbunrin of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, yesterday urged Lagos and Ogun governments to rescind their proposed plan to erect toll-gate on the Ikorodu-Sagamu Road.

Shotobi made the appeal at the Ikorodu 1 constituency stakeholders’ meeting in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The meeting, an annual event of the Lagos State House of Assembly, was held simultaneously in the 40 state constituencies of the state.

Theme of 2019 meeting was: “Environmental Challenges: Community Engagement to facilitate lasting solution.”

Shotobi, represented by Ayodele Elesho, a former Lagos State commissioner for Information and Strategy, said erecting toll-gates on the roads would inflict untold hardship on residents of the states.

“We pay our taxes, so governments should rehabilitate the roads and not introduce a move that would make life difficult for its people,” the monarch said.

He said virtually all roads in Ikorodu were in deplorable conditions, thus required urgent rehabilitation.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, had disclosed the two states were planning to commercialise three federal roads: Ikorodu to Sagamu; Epe to Ijebu-Ode and the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta. Abiodun said the states would engage the Public-Private Partnership in the construction and rehabilitation of the three roads.