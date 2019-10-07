The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has called on the Federal Government to put in place an efficient policy before returning toll gates on federal roads.

The Director-General of NECA, Mr Timothy Olawale, made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, yesterday.

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, had on Oct. 2, said plans were at advanced stage to return toll gate on federal highways.

Olawale urged government to engage relevant professional and business organisations to fashion out policies that would guide its operations for effective infrastructure development of the nation.

“We are conscious of the numerous benefits that the economy can derive from tolling.

“However, we are concerned of the past failures which characterised the management of the toll system across the nation, which were marred by revenue leakages and unmet maintenance of the tolled roads.

“We will like to reiterate that not all roads are viable for proposition for tolling -especially subsidiary roads and roads with low traffic volumes,’’ he said.

Olawale also said government should not place additional burden, in form of any tax or levy on businesses or individuals in order to fund the construction of the toll gates.