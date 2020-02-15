For United Kingdom-based Nigerian actress and producer, Tolulope Oke, studying sociology at the university must be a big plus. As a very creative and innovative movie producer, she focuses the themes of her productions on the challenges and demands that members of the society face. Evidences abound—her debut in 2012, Bi Ala (Like a dream) which featured Peju Ogunmola, Akin Lewis, Dele Odule and others; Alebu Mi (My Weakness) in 2015; Omiran (Giant) in 2016 and Homesick the movie shot in London also in 2016 which focused on Nigerians living in the Diaspora and why coming back home remained the best option for them. All these movies dealt with social issues and left no one in doubt that Tolulope has the expertise to create compelling stories that truly inspire the audience.

In the same vein, she has completed work on her latest movie, Cookie Spot. The new movie already released, according to her, teaches hope and inspires the audience they can make it despite all the odds. “I tried to project life and its possibilities. Cookie Spot is a story of survival; there’s always a means of survival,” she said of the movie with a storyline that focuses on women and how to be the best wherever they are. “There’s need for women to support one another. Young women should see the bigger picture of whatever they are doing; possibilities are endless in life. Whatever you are doing, you should not give up; you can always be a better person wherever you are. Cookie Spot will challenge every young lady and women generally should have the strong will to succeed against all the odds,” she said.

Tolulope, a Sociology graduate of the University of Lagos, and Diploma in Dramatic Arts from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, joined the Nigerian movie industry between 2005 and 2006, but started professionally around 2011/2012 when she featured in Awure Eni produced by Muhideen Oladapo.

The actress believes the industry is improving as it has already attracted global attention. However, she wants tradition and culture to be showcased more in a positive way in Nollywood movies. “There are some perspectives that should be changed in storylines; the voodoo aspects give people some wrong impression that anything can happen. In the real sense of it, selling our culture makes us unique but it should be done appropriately. Our culture should be projected positively not only about voodoo,” she said.