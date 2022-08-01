By Gilbert Ekezie

The General Overseer of the Christ Royal Family Church International , Bishop Tom Samson has declared a serious war on principalities and powers fighting against the unity and progress of Nigeria, satanic oppression, hardship, sickness and diseases.

He also said the programme becomes necessary ensure that the present economic and security problems confronting Nigeria must bow , so that Nigerians will be free.

Speaking in Lagos while addressing journalists on the Church’s Reigning in Life Conference titled: ‘It is war!’ slated to hold at the Lagos Airport Hotel , Ikeja on Sunday August 7, 2022 , Samson said the war in question, is not physical , but spiritual as the the Bible says. “The Bible says that the weapons of our warfare are not carnal but it is through the pulling down of strongholds.

“The Bible also says that we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but principalities and powers . So , at the programme, we look at the spiritual war and in the end, we will see what God can do.”

Samson emphasized that through the programme, his church is launching war against bad plans of the enemies of families and the entire nation at large. “I can recall in the scriptures that there was a time in Samaria when two women killed and ate their children due to serious case of famine.”

The servant of God revealed that there are things God intends to do that he has not shown to humans. “The war I am waging is to save people from all kinds of demonic oppression.”

He listed the inflation as one of the pitfalls of Nigeria’s national life , which has helped in no small way in making life difficult for the masses.

The clergy noted that the issue of insecurity is a global one and advised that Nigerians should go on their knees to ask for God’s intervention on the various ugly incidents that are befalling the nation, especially the killings, abduction and hard economic situation.

He recounted the success stories of his church noting that nothing good comes without serious efforts.

He recalled that when his church started the business of fishing for men with only nine members thirty years ago, as against now when the number has increased to thousands of members, with branches in and outside Nigeria. ” It was not easy in the beginning. But when I realized that nothing good omes without serious efforts, I remained steadfast.”

According to him, the vision he got from God is to set the spiritual captives free and nothing more, and he had followed the activities of the likes of the Late Archbishop Benson Idahosa of Church of God Mission and Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of the Christ Embasy Church very keenly, which helped his spiritual growth as a child of God and later as a servant of the most high God.

Samson informed that he made his first Evangelical trip to America when four Americans who missed their flight and decided to stay at the Lagos Airport Hotel and in the process saw his anointed hand flier and picked interest in him. “When they called my attention through the flier, I ministered to them and they fell under the anointing of God. Ironically, one of them was a prophetess . Thereafter, they invited me to the United States of America for a conference.

“In two years , I covered over 30 states in the United States, and got a lot of awards due to my activities . Later, someone I ministered to, got a big job at Total Elf and then sponsored me to Paris, from there , we had more open more doors.”