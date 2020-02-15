Vivian Onyebukwa

Ingredients

•Spaghetti

•Tomatoes, chopped

•Olive oil

•Garlic cloves, finely sliced

•Chilli paste

•Vinegar

•Raw prawns

•Fresh parsley, chopped

Method

•Cook the pasta for 10 minutes and drain.

•Heat a dry pan over a high heat and add some splash of the cooking water.

•Add chopped tomatoes, cover and cook for 10 minutes.

•Then add oil, garlic, chilli paste and vinegar.

•Season with salt and pepper

•Then simmer for 5 minutes or until sauce thickens.

•Add prawns to tomato sauce and cook until they turn pink.

•Add cooked pasta and chopped parsley to the pan and toss to combine.

•Then serve.