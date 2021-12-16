Tommy Hilfiger, one of the world’s most recognized premium designer lifestyle groups owned by PVH Corp, in partnership with Smartmark LTD has launched its Fall 2021 collection in Port-Harcourt Nigeria.

The collection showcases a variety of men’s and women’s products which includes statement makers from the brand’s archives, seamlessly blending modern prep with iconic heritage pieces.

Building on Tommy Hilfiger’s ambitious sustainability mission to Waste Nothing and Welcome All, the range includes elevated fashion products made using more sustainable methods and materials.

The new collections can be found in Port-Harcourt, Ikeja City Mall in Lagos, and Tommy Hilfiger store at Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja.

