Paul Erewuba

Chelsea defender, Fikayo Tomori, has sensationally revealed that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), contrary to beliefs in some quarters, never extended an invitation to him to play for Nigeria.

Nigerians woke up to read in national newspapers that the 21-year-old who has been a revelation in the heart of Chelsea’s defence this season, which has earned him a call-up to England’s national team, has dumped Nigeria.

Speaking against this backdrop, in an interview with Soccernet.ng, Tomori said he would have represented either Nigeria or Canada had they extended an invitation to him before England did.

Tomori revealed it was not 100 percent sure he was going to play for England despite representing them at youth level.

“England is such a big nation, as well as Nigeria and Canada, so I think I was going to be happy with whoever called me up – but it’s nice it is England,” Tomori said.

“It wasn’t England all the way. I had certain people and certain things that I had to consider. I spoke to my family and people that I care about it, and that’s the decision I came to. So, when England came calling first, it was difficult to say no.

“It was just more of a thing I was waiting for a call-up because the last international break I didn’t get a call-up from anyone. This international break, I was waiting for a call-up and England called me up.