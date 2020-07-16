Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ijaw national leader, Chief Edwin Clark and the immediate past governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson have demanded that the Federal Government return confiscated property of ex- militant leader, Chief Government Tompolo following his acquittal by the Federal High Court, Lagos on Wednesday.

The duo stated this in a statement they jointly issued after a closed door consultative meeting on Thursday also congratulated Tompolo and his co- accused on their acquittal.

The two leaders said that they also reviewed the situation in the Niger Delta especially the growing tension among ex agitators and condemned the delay in the appointment of a substantive Coordinator from the region for Presidential Amnesty Office.

They called on the Federal Government to appoint a substantive Coordinator from the Niger Delta for the Amnesty Office without further delay.

The two leaders also called for the implementation of resolutions and agreements reached with the Pan Niger Delta Development Forum on the long term development, security and stability of the Niger Delta.

“We had a close door consultative meeting in Abuja on Thursday where we reviewed the situation of things in the Niger Delta and the Ijaw nation.

“We both congratulate High Chief Government Tompolo and his co accused that were discharged and acquitted on Wednesday.

“We call on appropriate authorities to hand over properties earlier seized and confiscated from him and his company.

“We also reviewed developments and rising tension among ex agitators in the Niger delta. We condemned the delay in appointing the coordinator and asked for the immediate appointment of a boss for the office.

“We also call for the implementation of the resolution and agreement reached with PANDEF on the development, security and stability of the region.”