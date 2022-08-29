From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government on Monday said the oil facilities surveillance contract awarded to Mr. Ekpemupolo Government alias Tompolo would reduce or eliminate incidents of vandalism and oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu who spoke with Daily Sun in Asaba during an interview in Asaba, said the contract would give a sense of belonging to those in the creeks who have suffered severe impacts of oil exploration and exploitation.

Aniagwu however urged the Federal Government to accommodate other persons in the Niger Delta region in the cause of time to reduce agitation in the area.

He said long before the contract was awarded to Tompolo, the state government had always advocated the need to have elements of local contents in the policing of oil facilities in the creeks.

“The reason is because the creek dwellers understand that terrain far better others.

“And if you want to also give them a sense of belonging largely on account of what they suffer due to oil exploration and exploitation, there is the need to carry them along. Anywhere in the world, that is what is done.

“The FG initially ignored us when we advocated for local contents in policing oil facilities but when they started seeing that it was beginning to affect national revenue, it became necessary for them to do what is right.

“And that led to the issue of engaging one of our sons as individual who can help to police oil installations.

“We believe that this will yield more positive result than what they were doing before because when you just want to favour friends and you careless about others it means you are not able to manage both our diversity and economic interests of those persons whose environment, by nature, houses this very wonderful assets.

“It is a good decision that FG decided to bring in a son of the Niger Delta to be involved in the policing these facilities.

“We do hope that in the cause of time, they could also accommodate a number of some other persons so that to reduce the issue of agitation,” he stated.