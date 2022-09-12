From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLA), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, has condemned the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for awarding an N48 billion surveillance contract to an ex-militant, Mr Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo.

He asked the value of the investments and allocations made from the national treasury to the numerous security paraphernalia in Nigeria if an EX-militant is seen to be more competent to deliver on security issues than the entire armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He also demanded to know who presided over the procurement process of this award, the process led to his emergence on this award, among others queries.

Rafsanjani made this known in a statement on Monday, September 12.

He made reference to Tompolo’s past records and troubles with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the years.

He questioned the integrity of the NNPC Ltd for ignoring his past records before awarding him the contract.

“Who oversighted the procurement process of this award, were there bids, and what process led to his emergence on this award, or is our bureau of public procurement also an incompetent institution that couldn’t deliver on a free and equitable process? On the other doesn’t the law have clear stipulations on contract awards in Nigeria?”

The CISLAC boss further made reference to the agitation of rival groups who blamed the government for not consulting before awarding the contract.

“These groups are said to have threatened to sabotage the execution of the contract if not carried along properly”, he noted.

Rafsanjani, however, questioned the status of the NNPC Ltd “if it is still an agency of government given a contract on behalf of the government or a commercial entity that should be running their cost based on performance and have their operation approved by the governing board of that establishment?”

According Rafsanjani, the decision to award Tompolo the surveillance contract in the Niger Delta area was a clear indication that the Nigerian government is promoting criminality.

Rafsanjani said: “It is really sad that the Nigerian government is promoting criminality. Because what they have practically done is encourage criminality. So, criminals can take arms against the state and they can now rubbish our own security; the police, navy, army, and DSS meaning all of them cannot secure the country or the oil pipelines. One day, the Nigerian government will come and hire terrorists to guide us, this is really terrible.”

He further urged the government to uphold the commitment and mantra that brought them to power in 2015.

The CISLAC boss stated that it is still not late for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to redeem itself and make some measurable impact and decision that is just, fair, and civil for the greater good of Nigeria.