Ben Dunno, Warri

A group, Coalition of Niger Deltans (CND), has threatened renewed hostilities in the Niger Delta region should federal government continue with the ongoing trial of Ex-Militant warlord, Mr. Government Ekpemupolo, Aka Tompolo, currently standing trial over series of corrupt allegations.

The body in statement made available to newsmen in Warri yesterday, described allegations against Tompolo as frivolous, mischievous and unfounded, stating it was plotted by some perceived enemies of the region to permanently silence him inorder to continue to under developed the region.

In the statement signed by Barr. Tamarapreye Tareware and Prince Meshach Bebenimibo, National President and Secretary respectively, CND urged the federal government to urgently implement the demands presented to it by the Gbaramatu kingdom to avoid breakdown of law and order.

According to the statement; “The Coalition of Niger Deltans (CND) appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to leave Mr. Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo”.

“This appeal has become imperative because of his immense contributions to the development of Niger Delta which produces the ‘golden eggs’ that majorly feed the nation, though it is still underdeveloped”.

“The struggles and agitations of Tompolo jointly with other genuine Freedom Agitators drew and still sustains the attention of the federal government of Nigeria to the plights of Niger Deltans”.

“It was based on this struggle that the Niger Delta produced a Vice President who subsequently became the President in the person of Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan”.

The statement noted that Tompolo was being taunted by EFCC based of a frivolous Petition against him by some perceived enemies of his who are working with a group of disgruntled persons in high places, claiming; “It is apparent that the petitioners are envious of Tompolo’s high rising profile”.

“The fact is Tompolo loves Niger Delta and desires the best for her and the Citizens. Because the Petitioners want the EFCC to indict and possibly incarcerate him, loaded the Petition with blatant lies”.

“One of such lies is that Tompolo sold the land which houses the Nigerian Maritime University (NMU), Okerenkoko. Meanwhile, they know the truth which is, Tompolo sold the International Diving Institute (IDI) Buildings, Kurutie Community to the Federal Government”.

“The Buildings include Lecture Halls, Multipurpose Pavilion, Administrative Block, Vice Chancellor’s Lodge and Hostels for both male and female students”.

“It is worthy of note that before the previous Government of Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan paid the mutually agreed amount, the government brought Estate Valuers and perfected all necessary Legal Documents/Agreements. VAT was equally paid to the government on the sales value”.

“It is important to mention that Mr Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo) is a man of credibility and intergrity”.

“NIMASA’s Revenue was boosted in an unequalled manner when Tompolo’s Company, Global West Vessels Services had a Contract with NIMASA to protect and secure the Waterways”.

“This was attested to by Dr Jamoh Yusuf, a Fulani man, before the National Economic Council (NEC)”.

“In view of the foregoing and others, the Coalition of Niger Deltans ( CND) in their Press Release urged and prayed the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari to

prevail on EFCC to leave Tompolo, alone”.

“Order the defreezing of Meika and Global West Vessels Services Bank Accounts and

direct NIMASA to immediately commence the operation of the Dockyard in Okerenkoko as it will create employment for the teeming youths of Niger Delta and Nigeria at large as well as boost the economy”.

“Critically and Holistically look into the demands, already before FGN, of Gbaramatu Kingdom and do the needful to avoid unnecessary tension in the Oil rich Niger Delta”

“We know Mr President as a good and kind hearted man who has the interest of Niger Delta at heart. We trust and appreciate your prompt and result oriented actions”.