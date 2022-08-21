From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The leadership of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has cautioned the northern youths under the Arewa Youths Assembly over inflammatory comments against the capacity of a foremost Niger Delta Freedom Fighter, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo in handling the Crude Oil surveillance contract awarded by the Federal Government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

According to the IYC, despite the vexatious and provocative nature of the comment and threat of protest by the Arewa Youths Assembly, the youths of the six states of the Niger Delta region are in support of the decision to award the surveillance contract to Tompolo and assure that his capacity can never be questioned by meddlesome interloper youths such as the Arewa Youths.

IYC, through its national spokesman, Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe in a press statement warned that instead of the northern youths becoming hired hands to criminal elements involved in the oil theft in the region and castigate the person Tompolo, they should focus their energy to support the security agencies to tackle the rising cases of kidnapping, banditry, terrorism in northern region of the country.

“They should also know that while the likes of Tompolo and many sincere youth leaders were working to protect the peace and security of the Niger Delta, what were they doing to contribute to the needed security in the north?. Tompolo has worked tirelessly for the peace in the Niger Delta and will continue to sustain and protect the wealth of the nation in collaboration with other stakeholders,” he said.

According to him the Arewa youths should be ashamed that while the likes of Tompolo and others are working hard to protect the source that feeds the nation, they are idle watching as insecurity ravages northern Nigeria.

Erekefe commended the ​NNPC and Federal Government for awarding the pipeline surveillance contract to Tompolo, describing “it is a sign of good faith and a step in the right direction” adding however that struggle of the people is not complete without full resource control.

He also reminded the Federal Government about the urgency in completing the East- West road, constitution of the Niger Delta Development Commission board , completion of the clean -up of Ogoniland and relocation of headquarters of oil companies to the Niger Delta region.