Tonga held its general elections on Thursday with about 60,000 eligible Tongans voting at 200 polling stations across the South Pacific island nation.

According to Matangi Tonga Online, Tonga’s news website, there are 17 seats for the People’s Representatives and nine seats for the Nobles Representatives in Tonga’s legislative assembly.

There were more than 70 candidates for 17 People’s Representatives seats and the 33 noble families will elect their nine representatives from within their own ranks.

The island nation’s nobles have elected three new representatives and returned six incumbents to the legislative assembly on Thursday afternoon.

The preliminary results of the general election will be announced by Tonga’s Election Commission on Thursday night.

Tonga, which has a population of more than 100,000, holds general elections every four years and its last general elections took place in 2017. (Xinhua/NAN)

