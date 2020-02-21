That controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh is doting on her son is not in doubt. Ever since she and her husband parted ways some years ago, the role interpreter has never missed an opportunity to celebrate her son who she describes as ‘the only man in my life’.

To show just how much she dotes on King Andre, the actress set up a foundation dedicated to him and christened, King Andre Dikeh Foundation.

With the little boy celebrating his birthday, Tonto has posted numerous pictures with beautiful and emotional captions.

In one of the messages, she said: “Andre my son, I am the luckiest woman to have you as a son because you are God’s gift to me and to humanity. I stare at you and I revel in the wonder of your entire beautiful being. I used to think that blessings were materially counted until I had you. If I have seven blessings, I will count you thrice. You were created by God and he found me worthy to be your mum, a divine assignment to which I am accountable to God.

“When all chips are down and I remember that I have you, my face beams with smiles because you are my consolation, my best friend, my baby, my everything. Grooming you and watching you grow is interesting. It shows how much I have invested in you to grow. I am grooming you to be a sound man, an accountable man; a man that respects women. A man that will be the model for other men to learn compassion, love and confidence. I am grooming you to be that perfect gentleman. Your future will be grateful I groomed you because you will be the light. Keep growing in the purpose of Christ, my love Andre. You are a star; an epitome of greatness and you’ll reign. I love you more than words can express. Happy birthday my baby.”