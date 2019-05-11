Controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh, has been in the news for some weeks over issues concerning her crashed marriage to Mr. Olakunle Churchill.

Tonto’s recent outcry came as a shock to many, as Nigerians have since moved on, having dusted off the news of their marital crisis that broke about two years ago.

However, in a recent visual interview with On-Air-Personality, Daddy Freeze, Tonto reveals new shocking things about her estranged husband, hinting that she’s speaking out for some of her colleagues who are too shy to speak out.

Hear her: “This is the thing most of our actresses go through but nobody says anything. We get so lonely and when we need somebody to hold onto, we get into the wrong hands. Half of us have married ‘Yahoo’ boys. Most of them are just walking away because it is too shameful for them but I am shameless; I will talk because I don’t have any shame. I don’t because if this man is arrested tomorrow, they will link him to me because I was once married to him.

“I had been suspecting that he was into ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’ before I even came back to Nigeria. I had already begun to suspect but the only thing that made me confirm was the night that he wasn’t supposed to be at home and I slept early because of my son. And I heard some noise in his room because he live in the penthouse and my room is under. I opened up this room, I saw a full-grown man wearing a red cloth in his waist with red candles everywhere around him with a laptop in his hands.”

However, not a few believe that the actress’ latest ranting could be a clear indication that she has not totally overcome the pain, disruption and frustration resulting from her failed marriage, as she went as far as alleging and calling her estranged hubby a ‘40 seconds man’ that couldn’t satisfy her sexual needs.

Many of her fans are also worried that sooner or later, her outburst might return to haunt the only product of the union, Andre, when he grows up. Perhaps, this was the reason the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) threatened to wield the big hammer on the recalcitrant actress if she continues to wash her dirty linen in the public.

Meanwhile, the man in the center of the drama, Olakunle Churchill, has remained mute, refusing to join issues with his estranged wife.