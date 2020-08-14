Zika Bobby
The Chairman of Tony Amechi Foundation, (TAF), Tony Amechi, has described Senator Patrick Osakwe as the shining light of Ndokwa politics, as he clocks 71.
He described the senator and business mogul, as an entrepreneur of high repute, who has contributed in no small measures to the lives of his people, his constituents and humanity in general.
He noted that history will always be kind to the law maker, citing that as one of the astute personalities who stood for the struggle for resource control, posterity will never forget him and that Ndokwa nation is proud to have him as the pivotal of Ndokwa politics.
He said the 71-year-old is maverick in character, leader of repute, in all he does, adding that he exuded weird strength more in business than in politics, noting that there was a time when Chief Osakwe
“Flash Pools”was a household name in the country, a medium he used to emancipate most Nigerians from the shackles of poverty.
He therefore pray that the almighty God grant the septuagenarian a glorious long days in the land of the living because to us in Ndokwa land, he is the father we look up to. He has given us enough reason to honour and respect him as long as he he lives.
