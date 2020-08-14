Zika Bobby

The Chairman of Tony Amechi Foundation, (TAF), Tony Amechi, has described Senator Patrick Osakwe as the shining light of Ndokwa politics, as he clocks 71.

He described the senator and business mogul, as an entrepreneur of high repute, who has contributed in no small measures to the lives of his people, his constituents and humanity in general.

He noted that history will always be kind to the law maker, citing that as one of the astute personalities who stood for the struggle for resource control, posterity will never forget him and that Ndokwa nation is proud to have him as the pivotal of Ndokwa politics.

He said the 71-year-old is maverick in character, leader of repute, in all he does, adding that he exuded weird strength more in business than in politics, noting that there was a time when Chief Osakwe