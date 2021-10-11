By Akanimo Kufre

Nearly a hundred friends and associates of Tony Attah, former MD/CEO, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) gathered at the Uyo Golf Course to play a tournament to honour the immediate past boss of NLNG.

The overall winner of the tournament and Captain of Ibom Golf Club, Hon. Usenobong Akpabio who played in the same flight with the Korean Ambassador dedicated the trophy to the South Korean Ambassador, Y. Kim.

Kim was among dignitaries who came to grace the golf tournament in respect to Tony Attah.

The elated Akpabio said “I have won several trophies but this one is very special. It’s the first time an ambassador is playing on this golf course.”

