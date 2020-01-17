Chairman of UBA Group, Tony O. Elumelu, has made the donation of a multipurpose information technology centre to his alma mater, Ambrose Ali University.

Through the UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), Elumelu has championed the construction of a state-of-the-art multipurpose information technology building, which will benefit the students of Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma, Edo State. The hall, to be named The Tony Elumelu multipurpose hall, is furnished with computers, desks, chairs and measures 839 square meters and has adjoining offices and conveniences.

Elumelu while highlighting his motivation said: “Education is crucial to Nigeria’s human capital development. Whether our young people join our national institutions or the private sector as I did, no one can afford to be cut off from the digital world. It has been a personal mission to ensure that the hall was delivered to specification for the benefit of the students at the AAU. Success brings with it the duty to give back, and I am just grateful that I am now in a position to meaningfully help the next generation”.

The multipurpose hall was formally handed over to the University, at a ceremony attended by members of the University’s governing council and staff, led by Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ignatius Onimawo.

Speaking at the commissioning, UBA’s Directorate Head, South Bank, Mr. Chris Ofikulu, who represented the UBA Group Chairman, highlighted the contribution of UBA, through its Foundation, to education and development across Africa. “As a pan-African bank, operating in 20 countries across our continent, UBA is committed to being a socially responsible institution, and a role model for businesses in Africa. The UBA Foundation actively promotes the socio-economic improvement of the communities in which UBA operates, with a particular emphasis on development in the areas of education, environment, and economic empowerment”.