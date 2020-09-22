Institutor of the Elumelu foundation Mr. Tony Elumelu, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State are currently taking the lead as nominations for the Independence edition of the Nigerian National Legacy Awards(NNLA) enters the third week.

This is in response to NNLA’s call for nominations into various categories of the NNLA Independence editorial edition by the leadership of the Nigerian National Legacy Awards.

While responding to newsmen in Abuja, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian National Legacy Awards, Ambassador Ovie Odubu reiterated the NNLA’s commitment to ensuring a free, fair, and bias-free nomination process as only the best will be shortlisted for this year independence editorial edition. As it’s the regular tradition of the NNLA, nominations shall cut across various fields of endeavor and a proper vetting procedure will be conducted to scrutinise the credibility of all nominations. Only thirteen recipients are expected to emerge after undergoing a merit-based evaluation process.

The NNLA established in 2010 during the Goodluck Jonathan administration has over the years taken the lead at celebrating the relentless commitment of deserving Nigerians who have contributed in no small measure to the rapid development Nigeria enjoys today thereby printing their names boldly on the sands of time.