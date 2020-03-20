In a bid to promote physical and mental fitness of pupils, through extra-curricular activities, Tony Grace Schools, Igbekele, Morogbo area of Lagos state, recently held their sport meet.

The event took place at Salvation Army Primary school, Morogbo in Olorunda LCDA of the state and was well attended by parents and other well-wishers who were on ground to cheer the pupils to victory.

In her address, the proprietress Mrs. Grace Obuseh said the decision to hold this year sport day was determined by the student’s interest to develop their potentials and talents to re-brand the nations sporting project.

She said the school priorities sports in its educational curriculum because of positive interest it can have on future development of the children.

In attendance were the House masters of Bluebell (Rev Daniel Nwatu)., Tullips (Mr Stephen Omokahe), Golden Rod (Mr Falola Lawrence and Daisy (Pastor Adedeji).

At the end of the colourful parade, Tulip house emerged as the winner having scored 78 points and was presented with the Trophy by the proprietress, Mrs. Obuseh., while Golden Rod House emerged the overall winner on the medal table and declared winner of the game.