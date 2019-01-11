Fast rising hip hop act, Tony Lawz has unleashed a new single entitled Cooperate.

In a chat with TS weekend he said: “I’m excited my latest single, Cooperate is out. This has been an amazing experience or me and Cooperate is one songs that will open new frontiers in the vibrant entertainment space in Nigeria. It’s a potential hit song and will definitely win awards for me.”

Togolese Nigerian by birth, Tony Lawz, who discovered his singing talent at a very tender age reveals that growing up, the goings-on was rough hence he had to abandon his academics. Years later he made his way to South Africa in search of a better life and also to further his music carrier.

He continued: “While growing up I developed a lot of interest in music and formed a group with a friend and christened ourselves 2 Rhymes. We recorded a couple of songs together. Without dispute or misunderstanding we parted ways and started doing songs differently and I chose the name Tony Lawz.”

To date Tony Lawz has recorded two other songs. They are Celebrate and Mama.

