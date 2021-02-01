From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The former Minister of Information and a prince of Auchi in Edo State, Prince Tony Momoh, is dead.

He reportedly fell sick yesterday and was rushed to the hospital in Abuja where he died.

‘I spoke to the wife who told me he fell sick and was rushed to the hospital in Abuja where he died,’ a close source in Auchi told Daily Sun while confirming Momoh’s death.

‘I spoke with him three days ago. He was a member of the Grail Movement.’

The immediate cause of the former Minister’s death could not, however,‎ be ascertained.

Aged 82 years, the late Momoh was born on April 27, 1939.

‎During his time as Minister of Information and Culture between 1986 and 1990, under the General Ibrahim Babdamosi Babangida administration, Momoh authored several “Letter to My Country Men”.

A veteran journalist, politician and culture advocate, the late Momoh was the 165th child of the Otaru of Auchi, Ikelebe Momoh I.

He was educated at Government School Auchi, which was established in 1922 by his father, Momoh I. He furthered his educational career at the Teacher Training College, Abraka, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, the University of Lagos and the Nigerian Law school. He had various degrees in Mass Communication and Law and was called to the Nigerian Bar as a solicitor and advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The veteran journalist was one time the General Manager of the defunct Daily Times of Nigeria, was also the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the University of Jos.

He rose to the position of National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, in January 2011 and he played a key role in midwifing the merger of CPC with other political parties to form the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.