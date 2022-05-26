From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Arch. Tonye Cole has emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, ahead of the 2023 election.

Cole was declared winner in the keenly contested primaries of the party at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Omuagwa, Rivers State, after polling 986 out of 1308 votes.

Scores from the primaries showed that, Tonye Cole – 986 votes, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree – 190, Sokonte Davies – 49, Michael West – 43, Bernard Mikko – two votes.

Meanwhile, Senator Magnus Abe, had earlier announced that he would not take part in the primary elections of the party, but declaring that he would be on the ballot for the main governorship election in the state.

Chairman of the Governornship Primary in Rivers State, Larry Ode, while declaring the process that started at 1:PM open, had stated the process would be transparent and peaceful.

He said: “Today is another history making day. We are fortunate to be alive. We are about to witness another process in the circle of 2023 elections. We have delegates from the 23 LGAs who have being accredited.

“Since we arrived yesterday, we have witnessed atmosphere of peace. We see that everything is in place. We are expecting an exercise that will end in peace.”

In his acceptance of speech, Cole, thanked leadership of the party for the confidence reposed in him.

He extended an olive branch to Sen. Abe, urging him to sheathe his sword and work for APC to emerge victorious in the 2023 elections.

Cole his emergence is a process that has started long ago, noting that his rule would ensure equitable development and opportunity for all.

He said: “I will like to thank God for making this possible. I will like to thank the leadership of the party for the confidence on me. I also want to thank the leader of the party, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi. We will bring dignity in this state. We will open up an environment where talents can thrive.”

