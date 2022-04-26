From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State renowned politician and elder statesman, Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas, is dead.

Report said he died, yesterday, in a private hospital in Abuja from an undisclosed ailment, at the age of 82.

Born May 8, 1939 in Abonnema in the Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, Graham-Douglas was the son of a native court judge in Abonnema. His brother, Napo Graham-Douglas, was the first indigenous attorney general of Nigeria,

The four-time federal minister attended secondary schools in Lagos and Port Harcourt. He studied at Acton Technical School, London (1963 to 1965) and then at the University of Lagos (1965 to 1969). He earned a BSc. in Botany and Zoology.

Graham-Douglas had worked with the Nigerian Petroleum Refinery Company, Port Harcourt (1969 to 1977). He became managing director of Togiscani Nigeria, a construction company (1978 to 1985) and chief executive officer of Road Haulage Company and Magroad Enterprises.