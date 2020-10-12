George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ngor-Okpala/Aboh Mbaise Federal Constituency, Hon Bede Eke, has said that his motive in sponsoring a bill to limit the age of aspirants for certain political offices is to increase efficient and effective performance of such political office holders.

The Bill, which seeks to alter the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, sets an age limit to aspirants for certain political offices and has already scaled through first reading on the floor of the House.

According to the representative, if the proposed Bill is passed into law it would enhance efficiency in the delivery of the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

As envisage by the Bill: the maximum age for aspirants seeking election into the state House of Assembly would pegged at 25 years old, while aspirants who have attained the age of 50 years would not be eligible for to contest for such office, but would be allowed to complete their tenure if they have been previously elected on the attainment of 50 years but would not be eligible for reelection.

For the House of Representatives, if he is a citizen of Nigeria and must have attained the age of 25 years and not above 60 years; provided that where a person has been elected before the attainment of 60 years, such person shall complete his tenure as a House member but shall not be eligible for reelection.

Aspiring members to the Senate, if he is a citizen of Nigeria and must have attained the age of 30 years and must not be above 65 years. The bill also stated that provided that where a person has been elected before the attainment of 65 years, such person shall complete his tenure as senator but shall not be eligible for reelection.

A person shall be qualified for election to the office of Governor of a state, if he is a citizen of Nigeria by birth and has attained the age of 35yrs and not above the age of 65 years. Provided that where a person has been elected before the attainment of 65 years, he shall complete his tenure as a Governor but shall not be eligible for reelection. He must have been educated up to at least university or Higher National Diploma or its equivalent.

A person nominated as deputy governor shall not be below the age of 30 years and not above the age of 65yrs. Provided that where a person has been elected deputy governor before attainment of 65 years, he shall complete his tenure as deputy governor but shall not be eligible for reelection.

A person shall be qualified for election to the office of the President if he is a citizen of Nigeria by birth. Has attained the age of 35yrs and he is not above the age of 70 years. Provided that where a person has been elected before the attainment of 70 years, he shall complete his tenure as President but shall not be eligible for reelection. He must has been educated up to at least university or Higher National Diploma degree or its equivalent.

A person shall be nominated as Vice president shall not be below the age of 35 years and not above 70 years. Provided that where a person has been nominated as vice president before the attainment of 70 years, he shall complete his tenure as vice president but shall not be eligible for reelection.