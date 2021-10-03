Continued from last week…

As stated in the first part of this discourse on tooth discolouration last week, the enamel of the tooth is hard material that protects the delicate inner parts of the tooth. Given that it has an exposed surface, various substances in solid, liquid or fluid nature can stick to it. And if such solid, chemical or liquid substances have deep colour, they leave coloured stains on the surface of the enamel of the tooth, which therefore makes it somewhat unsightly.

When you find that your teeth are stained, there are a number of possible culprits that are easily associated with discolouration of the tooth, which you should consider first, depending on the colour of the stain. Below are the commonest colours of tooth stains…

A. Yellow. This colour of stain is often found among people who smoke or chew processed tobacco leaf. However, common beverages like tea, coffee or red wine as well as diet high in simple sugars can also cause yellow stains on the teeth. People who do not have a habit of maintaining good oral hygiene are prone to have yellow stains on their teeth just like those who often have dry mouth. Also, some medications can cause yellow stain on teeth.

B. Brown spot discolouration can be caused by fruits such as blueberries, blackberries, and pomegranates. It is also known that tobacco use and consuming beverages like coffee, cola, red wine and tea without cream. Other causes of brown spots on teeth include untreated tooth decay as well as tartar build up.

C. A cavity on the tooth can cause a white spot that turns darker as it becomes more advanced. It has been found that too much fluoride can make then teeth have white spot.

D. When you observe a black spot or stain on the tooth, such stain can be attributed to an advance dental cavity. In some instances, it could be due to fillings and crowns that contain silver sulphide or use of liquid iron supplements.

