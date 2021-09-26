Like most other surfaces exposed to chemicals and other substances, the enamel of the tooth often gets discoloured and stained by the deposits left on it. Again, stains on the teeth can be properly treated and removed, to give the teeth a pleasant, appealing and pearly white look. It is important to recognise and understand the causes of tooth discolourations and stains.

Tooth stains fall under three categories, namely, extrinsic, intrinsic, and age-related. The extrinsic kind of tooth discoloration often affects only the enamel of the tooth. It mostly caused by food, beverages like coffee and tea, taken without milk and tobacco.

Intrinsic discolouration, as the name implies, happens within the tooth. This type is resistant to whitening products sold across the counter in retail pharmacies and supermarkets. Intrinsic tooth discolouration is often grayish. It most often cause by some medications, injury to a tooth, which exposes the underlying parts; tooth decay and too much to fluoride in toothpaste. It can also be caused by genetic composition of the person, in which case it is hereditary

The third type is related to age. When a person begins to age, the enamel of the teeth starts to wear away, leading to the teeth having a somewhat yellow appearance. However, it has been established that both extrinsic and intrinsic factors can cause tooth stains.

What can cause tooth discolouration?

The key ‘culprits’ responsible for tooth discolouration are: food & drinks, aging and tooth injuries. The thing is that some types of food and drinks can get into the outer layers of the tooth structure and stain the teeth. Among these are red sauces, red wine, tea, coffee and chocolate. In addition, smoking cigarettes or chewing tobacco can also cause tooth discoloration.

According to clinical research, there is a higher prevalence of tooth discolouration in smokers over non-smokers. Additionally, the research found that there is a higher level of dissatisfaction among smokers with how they look, based on the appearance of their teeth.

Researchers at Tufts School of Dental Medicine found that an acidic environment in the mouth can make the enamel more prone to discolouration.

Age, injuries and antibiotics have also been identified as contributors to discolouration. As a person grows older, the teeth become more brittle, and allow staining or yellowing to occur.

When tooth injuries are the root of the problem, sometimes only the damaged tooth will darken. People who took tetracycline antibiotics as very young children may suffer from permanent tooth discolouration because the United States Food and Drug Administration, has established a link between taking tetracycline antibiotics as a child and permanent tooth discoloration.

