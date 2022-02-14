By Moses Akaigwe

It’s that time of the year! The 2022 World Car Awards have entered their final stage as the jurors have announced the 10 and Top Five finalists in the following six award categories – World Car of the Year (WCOTY), World Electric Vehicle, World Urban Car, World Luxury Car, World Performance Car and World Car Design of the Year.

AUTODOX reports that a jury of 102 distinguished international automotive journalists from 33 countries selected the finalists by secret ballot based on their evaluation of each eligible vehicle as part of their professional work. The vote results were tabulated by KPMG.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

From here, the excitement of the World Car Finals will continue to build on March 15, 2022, when the ‘Top Three in the World’ are announced, followed by the announcement of the winners in all six categories on April 13, live at the New York International Auto Show.

In the meantime, here’s a look at the category-wise list of the Top 10 and Top Five finalists:

World Car of the Year (WCOTY) – Top 10 finalists were chosen from an initial list of 28 contenders

• Audi Q4 e-tron

• Cupra Formentor

• Ford Mustang Mach-E

• Genesis G70

• Honda Civic

• Hyundai Ioniq 5

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

• Hynudai Tucson

• Kia EV6

• Lexus NX

• Toyota GR 86 / Subaru BRZ

World Electric Vehicle (category debut): Audi e-tron GT; BMW iX; Ford Mustang Mach-E; Hyundai Ioniq 5; and Mercedes-Benz EQS.

World Urban Car: Dacia Sandero; Opel Mokka; Renault Kiger; Toyota Yaris Cross; and Volkswagen Taigun

World Luxury Car: Audi Q 5 Sportback; BMW Ix; Genesis GV70’ Mercedes-Benz EQS; and Volvo C40 Recharge

World Performance Car: Audi e-tron GT; BMW M3 / M4; Porsche 911 GT3; Toyota GR 86 / Subaru BRZ; and Volkswagen Golf GTI / R.

World Car Design (All cars competing in the above five categories are eligible for this award): Audi e-tron GT; Ford Mustang Mach-E; Hyundai Ioniq 5; Kia EV6; and Mercedes-Benz EQS.

​​​