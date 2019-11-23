With the line up of African superstars slated to perform at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) scheduled for Eko Convention Centre of Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, it’s poised to be a night of intense entertainment.

Sponsored by Ecobank, MTN, Daar Group and Coca-cola, the star-studded awards ceremony will begin with red carpet razzmatazz at 4pm. Performing to over 4,000 audiences at the event are top African musicians including Tuface, Fally Ipupa, Nasty C, Rayvanny, Stonebwoy, and Mohamed Ramadan. Others are Mallouma, Ferre Gola, Toofan, Yann ‘Sine, Master KG, Tellaman, Kaligraph Jones, Nikita Kering, Mr. Eazi, Teni; Fireboy, Praiz, Skiibi and many more.

AFRIMA will celebrate and reward talents and crafts of African artistes who have been nominated in the 36 categories of the awards. It will be broadcast live to over 84 countries on DSTV channel 198, GOTV channel 29, Africa Independent Television (AIT), Black TV (France); Face TV (Uganda); CRTV (Cameroon), Gambia Radio Television Service, (GRTS), Silverbird Television (STV), Nigezie, and HIP TV amongst others.