A top Chinese Super League club is preparing a move for Super Eagles assistant captain, William Troost-Ekong, according to information gathered by allnigeriasoccer.com.

Respected French agent of Cameroonian descent, Ivo Chi was spotted in the stands during Udinese’s Serie A match against Napoli on Saturday at the Dacia Arena (Udine).

It was confirmed that the German-based intermediary, who has close ties to Cameroon legend, Samuel Eto’o and scouts for a Chinese club, came to run the rule over Troost-Ekong.

The Chinese club was impressed with the performance of the Nigeria international and is interested in bringing him to China as from the January transfer window.

Ekong extended his contract with Udinese in November, keeping him at the Bianconeri until the end of the 2022-2023 season.

Before the 26-year-old inked a new deal with Udinese, he was receiving 400,000 euros per season, and he is set for a big payday if his move to China materializes.

The Dutch-born center back previously represented clubs in Netherlands, England, Belgium, Turkey and Norway.